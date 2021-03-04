Advertisement

How to protect yourself from scams

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s national consumer protection week and the Office of the Attorney General says local events are being held across West Virginia.

And one event was held at the Morgantown Mall.

A consumer specialist says anything you can think of, they have a scam for.

“We have people receiving calls and text messages saying that they are from the medical community and they have vaccines and they want their personal identifiable information and payment before they can sign up to get their vaccine. We tell people that this isn’t going on. You sign up through the DHHR website,” said Consumer specialist from the Office of the Attorney General Pam Krushansky.

You can report these scam calls and learn more about how to protect yourself here.

