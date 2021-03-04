Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 3, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s another chilly but dry night tonight. However, we might see clouds, as a dry cold front pushes into WV overnight into the morning hours. Overall, since it’s very moisture-starved, we mostly should see cloudy skies. A few mountain flurries are possible, but don’t expect much accumulation. Winds will start coming from the northwest, and that means temperatures will stay on the cool side. Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, and highs will be in the 40s. Then heading into the weekend, an area of high pressure builds north of WV. This means we expect highs in the low-40s, which is below-average but expected for this time of year. We’ll also see mostly sunny skies, so not bad for the weekend. Heading into next week, we’ll see some more clouds coming in, but we stay dry. It’s not until Wednesday that a low-pressure system finally brings rain to WV, although timing and intensity are still unclear, so we are watching it carefully. Meanwhile, highs will jump up into the 50s for next week. In short, for the next few days, we’ll see more quiet weather.

Tonight: More dry conditions tonight, albeit with some clouds rolling into WV. A cold front reinforces the cool air in our area tonight. Maybe a few mountain flurries. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: We should see a mix of Sun and clouds, making tomorrow just as nice as today. Highs will be in the 40s, and the sunshine will make those temperatures feel nice. High: 42.

Friday: We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, with most of the clouds coming from the south. Other than that, we’ll be nice and dry, with highs in the low-40s. High: 40.

Saturday: More below-average highs, but we’ll still be dry. More Sun than clouds expected for this weekend. High: 39.

