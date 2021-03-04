Lewis County Athletic Dept. unveils basketball game attendance policies

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County High School (LCHS) Athletic Department released policies Monday regarding attendance at boys and girls basketball games.

The release says attendance will be capped at 500 spectators.

Also, anyone on the list (parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.) may attend the games. If you need to update the list, you are advised to notify the athletic department or school official.

LCHS students will have a designated spot to sit, and the section will be capped at 50.

Doors will open 1 hour and 15 minutes prior to the first game.

The gym will be cleared after all freshman games. JV and Varsity parents will not be allowed in until the gym has been cleared.

15 minutes before the start of each Varsity game, remaining seats will be open to the public. Parents on the list and LCHS students may enter at anytime the doors are open.

Those parents who are on the list but did not make it before the start of public ticket sales are at the mercy of seating capacity.

LCHS officials say this attendance policy may change at any time.

