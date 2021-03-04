Advertisement

Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County

AP
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASONTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A person has died after a single-vehicle accident in Preston County on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, just after 11 am, Trooper L.S. Hall with the West Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle accident on WV Route 7, east of Masontown in Preston County, in front of RN Performance.

Police say Arvelva Roberta McCrobie, 76, was driving a silver Ford Focus, traveling westbound, when they drove off the road and hit a power pole guide wire. The car overturned several times and stopped in the parking lot, according to officials.

McCrobie died on scene after life saving efforts were made, officials say.

After investigation, police say it appeared that McCrobie suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

