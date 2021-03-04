No. 20 West Virginia outlasts Kansas State, 72-64

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 20 West Virginia hung tough in Manhattan to down Kansas State, 72-64.

Esmery Martinez did it all for the Mountaineers, pouring in 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and KK Deans had 13.

Kansas State was paced by 26 points from Ayoka Lee and Christianna Carr added 15.

With the win, the Mountaineers clinch second place in the Big 12 and a first round bye in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.