No. 20 West Virginia outlasts Kansas State, 72-64

Martinez: 23 points, 12 rebounds
West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on March 3,...
West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on March 3, 2021.(Scott Weaver)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 20 West Virginia hung tough in Manhattan to down Kansas State, 72-64.

Esmery Martinez did it all for the Mountaineers, pouring in 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and KK Deans had 13.

Kansas State was paced by 26 points from Ayoka Lee and Christianna Carr added 15.

With the win, the Mountaineers clinch second place in the Big 12 and a first round bye in next week’s Big 12 tournament.

