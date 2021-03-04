No new COVID-19 related deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - DHHR officials did not report any COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday, leaving the death count at 2,309.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 132,677.

307,532 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 202,401 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials said 6,318 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,234), Berkeley (9,741), Boone (1,595), Braxton (781), Brooke (2,016), Cabell (7,861), Calhoun (231), Clay (379), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,692), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,077), Greenbrier (2,416), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,274), Harrison (4,862), Jackson (1,673), Jefferson (3,656), Kanawha (12,176), Lewis (1,048), Lincoln (1,233), Logan (2,711), Marion (3,696), Marshall (3,025), Mason (1,778), McDowell (1,354), Mercer (4,232), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,140), Monongalia (8,106), Monroe (955), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,191), Ohio (3,662), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,553), Putnam (4,243), Raleigh (4,776), Randolph (2,403), Ritchie (624), Roane (499), Summers (705), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (506), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,703), Wayne (2,627), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (360), Wood (7,114), Wyoming (1,749).

