Advertisement

No new COVID-19 related deaths reported

The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - DHHR officials did not report any COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday, leaving the death count at 2,309.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 261 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Thursday.

It brings the total count to 132,677.

307,532 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 202,401 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials said 6,318 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,234), Berkeley (9,741), Boone (1,595), Braxton (781), Brooke (2,016), Cabell (7,861), Calhoun (231), Clay (379), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,692), Gilmer (718), Grant (1,077), Greenbrier (2,416), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,274), Harrison (4,862), Jackson (1,673), Jefferson (3,656), Kanawha (12,176), Lewis (1,048), Lincoln (1,233), Logan (2,711), Marion (3,696), Marshall (3,025), Mason (1,778), McDowell (1,354), Mercer (4,232), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,140), Monongalia (8,106), Monroe (955), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,191), Ohio (3,662), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,553), Putnam (4,243), Raleigh (4,776), Randolph (2,403), Ritchie (624), Roane (499), Summers (705), Taylor (1,095), Tucker (506), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,703), Wayne (2,627), Webster (325), Wetzel (1,098), Wirt (360), Wood (7,114), Wyoming (1,749).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex
Peter Wodzinski Jr. was charged in March of 2020 for the death of his 5-year-old nephew Keaton...
Lost Creek man found guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew
File image
Truck rolled over in Doddridge County, road temporarily closed
Some West Virginia teachers traveling out of state to get COVID-19 vaccine
Some West Virginia teachers traveling out of state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Click It or Ticket: Morgantown Police Department reminds drivers to wear seat belt
LCHS basketball attendance rules
Lewis County Athletic Dept. unveils basketball game attendance policies
Former councilman charged in capitol riots
Ex-Parkersburg councilman charged in capitol riot
Petition calls for FSU to allow families at spring graduation
Petition calls for FSU to allow families to attend spring graduation ceremony