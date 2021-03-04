Advertisement

Petition calls for FSU to allow families to attend spring graduation ceremony

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some Fairmont State University students are not happy with the university’s decision to not allow families at the 2021 spring commencement ceremony.

A change.org petition is circulating calling for the university to allow families to attend the ceremony.

The petition was made by an FSU student who anonymously identifies as an “Upset Student”

The petition has over 100 signatures.

As of the early hours of Thursday morning, the petition called for 100 signatures. Sometime between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. though, over 100 signatures were reached and the petition requires 200 as of 8 a.m.

The petition references the fact that WVU is allowing guests at their commencement, but FSU has decided not to follow suit.

FSU’s spring 2021 graduation is slated for April 24 and 25.

