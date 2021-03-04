Advertisement

Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house

Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTROSE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing several objects with a knife and threatening to burn down his house.

On Wednesday, just after 7:30 pm, Sgt. B. W. Cogar and Cpl. S. D. Kyle with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a 911 call on Salt Lick Road, in reference to a man armed with a knife, attempting to break windows to get inside a home.

Once on scene, deputies say they found the suspect Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr. laying on the floor inside the home. Police detained Blackburn and put him in the police cruiser.

After further investigation, police learned that Blackburn was a resident of the house and “had become disorderly,” according to a press release from police.

According to the release, while holding a knife, Blackburn was yelling, cursing, and stabbing several objects in the home. Blackburn also allegedly damaged a vehicle outside the home that didn’t belong to him. Police say those damages were consistent with that of an edged weapon. Deputies recovered the knife from the scene.

Witnesses allegedly told police that Blackburn threatened to burn down the house with everyone in it, which included two other adults and two juveniles.

Blackburn has been charged with four counts of domestic assault, four counts of brandishing a deadly weapon, and one count of destruction of property. He was treated by Randolph County before being transferred to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

