Advertisement

Randolph County couple charged after police allegedly find 10 marijuana plants in their home

Amy and John Brickey
Amy and John Brickey(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies discovered 10 marijuana plants at a home in Valley Head after responding to a possible domestic/suicide call, police say.

On March 2., Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department “responded to a possible domestic/suicide” at the Brickey’s home in Valley Head, WV, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, John L. Brickey allegedly told police that there were multiple marijuana plants in the home. When asked by officers, John’s wife, Amy L. Brickey, 45, also told police there were plants in the home.

After filling out a “consent to search” form, officers say they found 10 juvenile marijuana plants in a small room with LED lamps, tent and ventilation.

Both have been charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Associated Press)
West Virginians 50 years old and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex
Peter Wodzinski Jr. was charged in March of 2020 for the death of his 5-year-old nephew Keaton...
Lost Creek man found guilty in death of 5-year-old nephew
File image
Truck rolled over in Doddridge County, road temporarily closed
Some West Virginia teachers traveling out of state to get COVID-19 vaccine
Some West Virginia teachers traveling out of state to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Attendance for athletic events at BHS limited to parents, household members and grandparents
Click It or Ticket: Morgantown Police Department reminds drivers to wear seat belt
The WV DHHR is reporting 0 new COVID-19 deaths.
No new COVID-19 related deaths reported