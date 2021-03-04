Randolph County couple charged after police allegedly find 10 marijuana plants in their home

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - Deputies discovered 10 marijuana plants at a home in Valley Head after responding to a possible domestic/suicide call, police say.

On March 2., Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department “responded to a possible domestic/suicide” at the Brickey’s home in Valley Head, WV, according to the criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, John L. Brickey allegedly told police that there were multiple marijuana plants in the home. When asked by officers, John’s wife, Amy L. Brickey, 45, also told police there were plants in the home.

After filling out a “consent to search” form, officers say they found 10 juvenile marijuana plants in a small room with LED lamps, tent and ventilation.

Both have been charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

