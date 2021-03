BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln transfer Victoria Sturm poured in 38 points in her RCB debut as the Flying Eagles outlasted Philip Barbour in overtime, 72-68.

Sturm’s sister, Jaden, had 9 points for Byrd.

Braylyn Spark had 16 points to lead Philip Barbour & Emily Denison and Alyssa Hill both added 13.

HOOPS ARE HERE 🏀

Opening night of the girls high school basketball season across the Mountain State. 🏔 Robert C. Byrd and Philip Barbour clash tonight to begin play in Class AAA. pic.twitter.com/ojyjxqoLrR — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) March 4, 2021

