Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, March 4

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
John Halterman: Here’s another retirement myth that I’d like to bust. And what I mean by that is, a lot of people say, hey, take a tax deduction today. Because when you retire, you’re going to make less money and be in a lower tax bracket. Well, I gotta tell you, I think that’s crazy. And the reason why I say that is number one, who wants to make less money when they retire. You know, for most people, when they retire, they now have time on their hands. And because they have time on their hands and they’re still healthy, those first five years they want to spend more than what they made. And the second thing is who wants to retire with less? And what I mean about that is that if that you’re going to retire and you have time on your hands, you’re going to want to do more things. That means you need the most income you can. And that means you’re going to be in the same tax bracket. And so, the only thing I tell people is, focus on tax-free. The more tax-free, the better. For more answers, call or visit our website today.

