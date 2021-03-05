Advertisement

Active Cases Continue to Decline

Friday Covid-19 Numbers
Friday Covid-19 Numbers
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Active cases of Covid-19 in West Virginia continued to decline for nearly 7 weeks straight Friday.. According to the DHHR, the state has 6,144 active cases.

State health officials reported 287 new cases of Covid-19 Friday morning. There were also 9 new deaths reported today, which is the most the state has seen since February 24th. The state’s pandemic death toll is now 2,318.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Webster County, a 76-year old female from Monroe County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, a 62-year old male from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Monroe County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and a 93-year old female from Wood County.

