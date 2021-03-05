Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | March 5th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After morning temperatures in the teens, we rise up just below 40 in the afternoon, despite clear and sunny skies. Saturday will also be cloud-free and sunny, but temperatures still sit below 40 degrees. Our temperatures try to make their way up to 40 on Sunday afternoon, with sunshine continuing to fall through the entire day. Under the Monday sun, we will finally start to warm up to about 50 degrees, and our overnight lows headed into Tuesday morning will stay above freezing. On Tuesday, our temperatures will rise towards 60, and only drop down into the forties overnight. We will still have relatively little cloud cover on Wednesday, and our temperatures skyrocket past 60 degrees, for a very warm and beautiful afternoon. We do see some clouds building Wednesday night though, and they continue to build into Thursday morning. It appears as though a rain system may be making its way in for Thursday afternoon, but there is low certainty with the system as it is still very far out. Warmer temperatures are on the way!

Today: Sunny and dry, with chilly air. High: 42.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 25.

Saturday: A few clouds pass overhead, but we stay dry. High: 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a sprinkle of clouds. High: 42.

