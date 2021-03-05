Bridges big night lifts No. 6 WVU over TCU, 76-67
Mountaineers host OK State in regular season finale Saturday
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior grad & Mountaineer freshman Jalen Bridges notched his first-career double-double with a career best 22 points and 12 rebounds as West Virginia survived the pesky Horned Frogs, 76-67.
Derek Culver had 17 points and 8 rebounds and Sean McNeil added 14 points.
Jaedon LeDee had 20 points to lead the Frogs and Mike Miles had 15 points.
West Virginia will host Oklahoma State in its regular season finale on Saturday at 2 p.m.
