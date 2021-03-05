Advertisement

Bridges big night lifts No. 6 WVU over TCU, 76-67

Mountaineers host OK State in regular season finale Saturday
Jalen Bridges
Jalen Bridges(Dale Sparks/WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior grad & Mountaineer freshman Jalen Bridges notched his first-career double-double with a career best 22 points and 12 rebounds as West Virginia survived the pesky Horned Frogs, 76-67.

Derek Culver had 17 points and 8 rebounds and Sean McNeil added 14 points.

Jaedon LeDee had 20 points to lead the Frogs and Mike Miles had 15 points.

West Virginia will host Oklahoma State in its regular season finale on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex
Jason Lyons of Grafton allegedly stole a fire truck from the Volunteer Fire Department
UPDATE: Grafton man sentenced for stealing fire truck, failing to register as sex offender
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test

Latest News

TCU WVU
WVU survives the Horned Frogs of TCU, 76-67
Neal Brown
WVU football continues winter workouts
Stone
Glenville State advances, Wesleyan & AB sent home in MEC women’s quarterfinals
West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on March 3,...
No. 20 West Virginia outlasts Kansas State, 72-64