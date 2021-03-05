Bridges big night lifts No. 6 WVU over TCU, 76-67

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior grad & Mountaineer freshman Jalen Bridges notched his first-career double-double with a career best 22 points and 12 rebounds as West Virginia survived the pesky Horned Frogs, 76-67.

Derek Culver had 17 points and 8 rebounds and Sean McNeil added 14 points.

Jaedon LeDee had 20 points to lead the Frogs and Mike Miles had 15 points.

West Virginia will host Oklahoma State in its regular season finale on Saturday at 2 p.m.

BACKPACK KID🎒@jalenbridgess: career-high 22 points // 12 rebounds for his first career double-double. WVU needed every bit of it tonight. @LoopParkLoonies STAND UP ‼️🐻

FINAL: No. 6 WVU 76, TCU 67 pic.twitter.com/WLDoMpjn9k — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) March 5, 2021

