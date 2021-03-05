Glenville State advances to semifinals of MEC tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State (9-3) is moving on to MEC tournament semifinals after an 83-68 victory over Notre Dame College (8-9).

The MEC’s leading scorer & first-team all conference selection John Williams led the pack with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Second team all-MEC selection Hegel Augustin had 19 points and 16 rebounds.

The Pioneers will play No. 1 seed West Liberty on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the semifinals.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.