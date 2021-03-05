Glenville State advances, Wesleyan sent home in MEC women’s quarterfinals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning MEC tournament champion Glenville State women’s basketball will play in its fourth consecutive tournament semifinals.

The Pioneers took care of West Liberty in the quarter finals, 118-87. Reshawna Stone led the way with 23 points. Zakiyah Winfield added 20 with 11 rebounds and Abby Stoller put home 18.

GSC will play Notre Dame College on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Falcons downed WV Wesleyan, 80-33.

The Bobcats season comes to an end at 6-11. They were led by 9 points from Summer Matlack. Marina Adachi scored a team best 25 points for ND.

