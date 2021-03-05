Advertisement

Governor Justices eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(Governor Justice)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly one year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Justice has eased capacity restrictions on businesses. The ease of restrictions begins at midnight this evening (3/5/21). Restaurants and bars will now be open for 100 percent of their seating capacity, as long as appropriate social distancing is maintained. However, standing areas in bars and restaurants will still remain closed.

When offering his thoughts on the topic, Justice said, “I encourage everyone to use good sense and absolutely try at all times that you can to keep your mask on unless you’re eating or drinking.”

In addition to the removal of restrictions on bars and restaurants, Justice has lifted the capacity restrictions on small businesses and retail outlets. On the topic of masks, Justice said that they still “absolutely expect you to continue to wear a mask. We’re not backing off of our mask mandate at this time.”

As long as facilities like gyms and museums continue to follow social distancing guidelines, they are allowed to open to 100 percent capacity. Additionally, the public gathering limit has increased to 100 people with this new mandate.

Now, youth sports teams are able to travel, as long as they are not from a county that is red on the alert map, though there are not any red counties as of today. As cases continue to decline, Justice hopes that we will begin our return to normal events as we head towards summer and fall.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Latest News

The Janssen vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is a one-shot vaccine.
Martinsburg VA Medical Center to offer the Janssen vaccine
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 5 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 5 2021 12 PM
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County
Friday Covid-19 Numbers
Active Cases Continue to Decline