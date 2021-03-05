Governor Justices eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly one year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Justice has eased capacity restrictions on businesses. The ease of restrictions begins at midnight this evening (3/5/21). Restaurants and bars will now be open for 100 percent of their seating capacity, as long as appropriate social distancing is maintained. However, standing areas in bars and restaurants will still remain closed.

When offering his thoughts on the topic, Justice said, “I encourage everyone to use good sense and absolutely try at all times that you can to keep your mask on unless you’re eating or drinking.”

In addition to the removal of restrictions on bars and restaurants, Justice has lifted the capacity restrictions on small businesses and retail outlets. On the topic of masks, Justice said that they still “absolutely expect you to continue to wear a mask. We’re not backing off of our mask mandate at this time.”

As long as facilities like gyms and museums continue to follow social distancing guidelines, they are allowed to open to 100 percent capacity. Additionally, the public gathering limit has increased to 100 people with this new mandate.

Now, youth sports teams are able to travel, as long as they are not from a county that is red on the alert map, though there are not any red counties as of today. As cases continue to decline, Justice hopes that we will begin our return to normal events as we head towards summer and fall.

