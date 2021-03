BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s soccer will play its first home game on Saturday as they welcome MAC foe Northern Illinois at noon.

It will be Dan Stratford’s first home game at the helm.

WVU got off to a great start to their 2021 campaign last week, defeating Charlotte, 3-0.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.