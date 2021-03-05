Advertisement

House of Delegates passes bill continuing flexible ways to buy alcohol

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be easier to buy alcohol during the pandemic in west virginia.

The House of Delegates passed House Bill 2025, continuing the flexible means in which you can get alcohol on the go.

One of the new amendments approved says you can now get alcohol through drive through windows.

Continued delivery or pick-up of alcoholic drinks with food orders is also part of the bill.

The bill passed 80-18. It will now go to the Senate.

