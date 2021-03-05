Huggins sits one win shy of 900 ahead of regular season finale vs. OK State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 West Virginia hosts No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in its regular season finale.

With a win, the Mountaineers would secure the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament and a first round bye.

The victory would also be number 900 for head coach Bob Huggins in his career.

On Friday, he was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

The Hall of Fame nominee is currently fourth in all-time wins amongst active coaches behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse head man Jim Boeheim & UNC’s Roy Williams who hit 900 last week.

