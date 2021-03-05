Advertisement

Huggins sits one win shy of 900 ahead of regular season finale vs. OK State

Mountaineers host Cowboys on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Bob Huggins Derek Culver
Bob Huggins Derek Culver(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 6 West Virginia hosts No. 17 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon in its regular season finale.

With a win, the Mountaineers would secure the No. 2 seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament and a first round bye.

The victory would also be number 900 for head coach Bob Huggins in his career.

On Friday, he was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

The Hall of Fame nominee is currently fourth in all-time wins amongst active coaches behind Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Syracuse head man Jim Boeheim & UNC’s Roy Williams who hit 900 last week.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Latest News

Stratford
Home opener on tap for WVU men’s soccer on Saturday
Nizzo
Mountaineer women’s soccer returns for spring season
John Williams
Glenville State advances to semifinals of MEC tournament
TCU WVU
WVU survives the Horned Frogs of TCU, 76-67