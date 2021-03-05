Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll see some more clouds tonight, but barring that, we’ll be dry. A high-pressure system northwest of WV will continue bringing northwesterly flow into WV, meaning more seasonably cool temperatures for tonight and tomorrow. Lows will be in the upper-teens to low-20s tonight, so definitely bundle up if you’re heading out. By tomorrow afternoon, we warm back up to the upper-30s, and we also see some sunshine, giving us a great end to the week. As for the weekend, we’ll see highs in the low-40s and more sunny conditions, so go out and enjoy the sunshine this weekend. Barring a few mountain snow flurries over the weekend due to northwesterly winds, we should be dry. Heading into next week, more clouds start coming in, as our HP system begins pushing east. On the bright side, temperatures will start warming up to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll also stay dry for the start of next week. It’s not until we head into Wednesday night and Thursday that we finally see rain. However, the timing of the rain is still uncertain, and we might see a thunderstorm or two with next week’s system, so we’ll be keeping an eye on it. In short, the next few days will be really nice.

Tonight: Another chilly night, with clouds coming in from the north. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Low: 20.

Tomorrow: We see some more sunshine coming in, making the end of the week feel nice. However, we will still be a little cool. High: 38.

Saturday: We’ll have a cloudy start to the morning, with some mountain flurries possible. But by the afternoon, it’s another sunny day, with more dry weather. Still on the chilly side. High: 40.

Sunday: Even more sunshine expected for the end of the weekend, as our area of high pressure comes close to WV. More cool temperatures, but at least we’ll be nice and dry. High: 40.

