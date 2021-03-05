Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Happy Friday Everyone!! I don’t know about you, but this week went by really fast. And now we’re looking at what type of weather weekend it will be. Today wasn’t too bad, chilly, but partly cloudy for the majority of the day. This morning we got down into the high teens, and our high was into the high 30′s. Both temperatures well below average for this time of year, and the wind didn’t help. It gave us a wind chill into the low 30′s. This will be a fairly early forecast. The rest of the weekend will be pretty much like today. Temperatures won’t get much higher than 40-41F and we’ll have plenty of sun in the forecast. I don’t think our lows will be as low as they were today and winds should ease a bit going forward. Now the real change will happen starting Monday. Our northwesterly flow will switch around to the southwest and that is when we’ll begin to see the temperatures on the way up. Monday should get into the low 50′s and Tuesday forward into the 60′s. But, at the end of next week, we’ll be due for some showers, some of them could be severe. And just to make things interesting, maybe even some snow by the end of next weekend. I know, that’s a little too far to worry about now. Have a great weekend everyone!!!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 19

Friday: Sunny: High 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High: 41

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High: 42

