Advertisement

Linda Frances Baker

Linda Frances Baker
Linda Frances Baker(Picasa | Linda Frances Baker)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Frances Baker, 65, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.She was born in Clarksburg, WV on July 25, 1955, a daughter of the late Dana L. “Jack” and Mildred Ayers Starkey.Linda is survived by her sister, Debra Starkey of West Milford; brother, Eddie Gump of Good Hope; niece, Mariah Starkey of Strasburg, VA; several great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.Mrs. Baker is also preceded in death by her brother, Donald “Donnie” Starkey.Linda was a graduate of South Harrison High School Class of 1973. She was a beautician with a 20-year career. She was a member of Hopes Point Baptist Church in Weston, WV.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm where services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Dan Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test

Latest News

Carol Jo Rager
Carol Jo Rager
Earnest Daryl Shue
Earnest Daryl Shue
Clarksburg K9 Officer Ion coming from training in Ohio.
From Croatia to Clarksburg: K9 Officer Ion’s journey
Reverend Evelyn Marie (Groves) Cummings Thornburg
Reverend Evelyn Marie (Groves) Cummings Thornburg