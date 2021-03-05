Linda Frances Baker, 65, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021.She was born in Clarksburg, WV on July 25, 1955, a daughter of the late Dana L. “Jack” and Mildred Ayers Starkey.Linda is survived by her sister, Debra Starkey of West Milford; brother, Eddie Gump of Good Hope; niece, Mariah Starkey of Strasburg, VA; several great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.Mrs. Baker is also preceded in death by her brother, Donald “Donnie” Starkey.Linda was a graduate of South Harrison High School Class of 1973. She was a beautician with a 20-year career. She was a member of Hopes Point Baptist Church in Weston, WV.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, March 7, 2021 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm where services will be held on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Dan Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

