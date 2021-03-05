Man dead after accident in Preston County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead after an accident at Grant County Mulch near Hazelton.

On Wednesday, Preston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that an employee had fallen into an industrial machine and was unresponsive.

The 27-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

