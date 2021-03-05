Advertisement

Man dead after accident in Preston County

Caution tape image.
Caution tape image.(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One man is dead after an accident at Grant County Mulch near Hazelton.

On Wednesday, Preston County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that an employee had fallen into an industrial machine and was unresponsive.

The 27-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test

Latest News

Friday Covid-19 Numbers
Active Cases Continue to Decline
House of Delegates passes bill continuing flexible ways to buy alcohol
House of Delegates passes bill continuing flexible ways to buy alcohol
Cut-in 3 5 2021
Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz