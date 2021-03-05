Martinsburg VA Medical Center to offer the Janssen vaccine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is now set to begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine this month. This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

When tested in clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine was 66% effective in fighting moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. The vaccine is more than 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

Michael Zapor, MD, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff, states that “the Martinsburg VA Medical Center is eager to be able to offer a second highly effective vaccine to more of our Veterans. This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our rural Veterans who receive care at our Community Based Outpatient clinics.”

Before March 5, Martinsburg VAMC and Community Based Outpatient Clinics provided the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 9,200 Veterans, employees and federal partners. Both doses were supplied to more than 13,000 of these individuals.

In order to be eligible to receive the vaccine, Veterans must be enrolled and enrolled/receiving health care in VA. When their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category, they will be able to be vaccinated.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.