Advertisement

Martinsburg VA Medical Center to offer the Janssen vaccine

The Janssen vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is a one-shot vaccine.
The Janssen vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, is a one-shot vaccine.(WYMT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is now set to begin COVID-19 vaccination with the Janssen vaccine this month. This comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for this vaccine.

When tested in clinical trials, the Janssen vaccine was 66% effective in fighting moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. The vaccine is more than 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

Michael Zapor, MD, PhD, Deputy Chief of Staff, states that “the Martinsburg VA Medical Center is eager to be able to offer a second highly effective vaccine to more of our Veterans. This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our rural Veterans who receive care at our Community Based Outpatient clinics.”

Before March 5, Martinsburg VAMC and Community Based Outpatient Clinics provided the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 9,200 Veterans, employees and federal partners. Both doses were supplied to more than 13,000 of these individuals.

In order to be eligible to receive the vaccine, Veterans must be enrolled and enrolled/receiving health care in VA. When their facility has vaccine supply and reaches their risk category, they will be able to be vaccinated.

Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justices eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 5 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 3 5 2021 12 PM
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County
Friday Covid-19 Numbers
Active Cases Continue to Decline