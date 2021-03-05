Mountaineer women’s soccer returns for spring season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Mountaineer women’s soccer returns to the pitch for the spring portion of their 2020-21 season on Sunday.

WVU will play four games and 1 exhibition this March & April, beginning at Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 1 p.m.

They will face the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC in an exhibition next week followed by Duke & 2-games with Virginia.

West Virginia went 7-2 in Big 12 play this fall and finished second place in the conference.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown hopes the resume her group compiles this spring, combined with their fall slate will qualify them for the 2021 NCAA tournament. The 48-team event is set to be played in mid-April.

