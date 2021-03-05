Advertisement

Mountaineer women’s soccer returns for spring season

WVU: 7-2, 2nd place in Big 12 in fall
Nizzo
Nizzo(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Mountaineer women’s soccer returns to the pitch for the spring portion of their 2020-21 season on Sunday.

WVU will play four games and 1 exhibition this March & April, beginning at Saint Joseph’s on Sunday at 1 p.m.

They will face the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC in an exhibition next week followed by Duke & 2-games with Virginia.

West Virginia went 7-2 in Big 12 play this fall and finished second place in the conference.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown hopes the resume her group compiles this spring, combined with their fall slate will qualify them for the 2021 NCAA tournament. The 48-team event is set to be played in mid-April.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County
Harry Fielding Blackburn Jr.
Police: Randolph County man damages several objects with knife, threatens to burn down house
Chicken Sandwich
McDonald’s releases new crispy chicken sandwich, 5 News employees hold taste test
Max Levine- Mug
New York man sentenced to nearly 20 years for taking West Virginia teen across state lines for sex

Latest News

Stratford
Home opener on tap for WVU men’s soccer on Saturday
Bob Huggins Derek Culver
Huggins sits one win shy of 900 ahead of regular season finale vs. OK State
John Williams
Glenville State advances to semifinals of MEC tournament
TCU WVU
WVU survives the Horned Frogs of TCU, 76-67