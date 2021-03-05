Advertisement

WVU football continues winter workouts

Spring game set for April 24
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer football continues its winter workout regimen at the Caperton Indoor Facility and Milan Puskar Center.

Head coach Neal Brown said on Wednesday that the start of actual spring football has been delayed because of COVID issues in the month of February within the team.

The actual spring practices will begin in the next week or two with the Gold & Blue scrimmage scheduled for April 24.

WVU went 6-4 in 2020 with a win over Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

