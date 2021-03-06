5 News visits Hillbilly Hatchets

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Hillbilly Hatchets throws and hits a bullseye of a business in Bridgeport and this was no “axe-ident”.

”My nephew, tyler, approached me about going into the axe throwing business and I thought ‘well, ya know, I’ve done it and it’s a blast’ and I thought ‘man let’s give this thing a try’ and we just got rolling from there,” said owner of Hillbilly Hatchets Billy Reep.

Billy says he wants it to be more than just a fun-loving business.

Billy said, “We didn’t just want a place to come throw axes. We wanted to create an environment and something really cool for people that to come out, hang out, throw an axe, eat great pizza ...”

Billy and his staff are all experts and will gladly help you find your throw. Billy said he’s really proud of the roots of his new hangout spot.

“A good friend of mine was tearing down a barn on his farm. We got a lot of the old barn wood from the 1800s from him. And we utilized a lot of that and we’re real proud of how everything looks in here,” Billy continued. “It’s been overwhelming. The community support has been just unbelievable. Response has been really good.”

If you’re not in the Bridgeport area, Hillbilly Hatchets might be coming to a town near you down the road.

