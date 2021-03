Fairmont Senior fends off Bridgeport in opener, 61-54

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior rode the hot hand of Jaelin Johnson & Zycheus Dobbs to an opening victory over Bridgeport, 61-54.

Senior forward Johnson had 17 points and rookie point guard Dobbs added 16. Dominic Viani added 10.

Bridgeport was led by 16 points from Jack Bifano. Jaden Haywood had 11 and Mitch Duez had 10.

Busy day for the DOBBS clan 🤣

First up: @zycheus_dobbs first HS game for the Polar Bears. Later @Zyon3Dobbs first MEC tournament semifinals for @fsfalcons in Wheeling. #FortheLoveoftheGame 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8rJHv4YVMB — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) March 6, 2021

