Fairmont State outlasts WV State, 95-87 to advance

Bonner: 29 points
Dale Bonner
Dale Bonner(Mountain East Conference)
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State is moving on the MEC tournament semifinals after a 95-87 victory over WV State on Friday night.

Sophomore point guard Dale Bonner led the way with 29 points and 6 assists while Isaiah Sanders added 22. Cole VonHandorf pitched in 20.

Yellowjacket forward Jeremiah Moore scored a tournament record 41 points.

The Falcons will play Charleston on Saturday afternoon.

