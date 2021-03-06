Fairmont State outlasts WV State, 95-87 to advance

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State is moving on the MEC tournament semifinals after a 95-87 victory over WV State on Friday night.

Sophomore point guard Dale Bonner led the way with 29 points and 6 assists while Isaiah Sanders added 22. Cole VonHandorf pitched in 20.

Yellowjacket forward Jeremiah Moore scored a tournament record 41 points.

The Falcons will play Charleston on Saturday afternoon.

