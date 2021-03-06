Glenville State ladies advance to MEC Championship downing NDC, 88-69
Winfield: 25 points
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning MEC tournament champion Glenville State women’s basketball is going back to the title game to defend its throne.
The Pioneers defeated Notre Dame College, 88-69 in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
Zakiyah Winfield had 25 points and Dazha Congleton added 13. Fairmont Senior grad Abby Stoller had 12 points and 8 rebounds.
Jada Marone paced the Falcons with 25 points.
The Pioneers will play No. 1 seed Charleston in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Pioneers fell to Charleston 91-86 earlier this season.
