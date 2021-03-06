Glenville State ladies advance to MEC Championship downing NDC, 88-69

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning MEC tournament champion Glenville State women’s basketball is going back to the title game to defend its throne.

The Pioneers defeated Notre Dame College, 88-69 in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.

Zakiyah Winfield had 25 points and Dazha Congleton added 13. Fairmont Senior grad Abby Stoller had 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Jada Marone paced the Falcons with 25 points.

The Pioneers will play No. 1 seed Charleston in the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Pioneers fell to Charleston 91-86 earlier this season.

