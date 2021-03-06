Advertisement

Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 326 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

It brings the total count to 133,290.

336,336 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 215,255 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Saturday bringing the death count to 2,323.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old female from Clay County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old male from Putnam County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, and a 40-year old female from Lewis County.

“We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

DHHR officials said 5,984 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,254), Berkeley (9,783), Boone (1,608), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,023), Cabell (7,903), Calhoun (232), Clay (380), Doddridge (472), Fayette (2,721), Gilmer (721), Grant (1,084), Greenbrier (2,423), Hampshire (1,552), Hancock (2,605), Hardy (1,285), Harrison (4,880), Jackson (1,676), Jefferson (3,678), Kanawha (12,215), Lewis (1,051), Lincoln (1,239), Logan (2,724), Marion (3,726), Marshall (3,035), Mason (1,782), McDowell (1,370), Mercer (4,244), Mineral (2,595), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,157), Monroe (959), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,196), Ohio (3,680), Pendleton (622), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,568), Putnam (4,270), Raleigh (4,809), Randolph (2,411), Ritchie (626), Roane (500), Summers (708), Taylor (1,102), Tucker (507), Tyler (618), Upshur (1,710), Wayne (2,636), Webster (326), Wetzel (1,102), Wirt (360), Wood (7,145), Wyoming (1,754).

