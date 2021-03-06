James “Jim” Weber James “Jim” Arthur Weber, 70, of Fairmont passed away at Ruby Memorial Hospital on Friday, March 05, 2021. He was born June 24, 1950 in Clarksburg a son of the late Edison Paul and Maria “Eva” Montoya Weber. He graduated from Victory High School and Fairmont State University with a degree in English. He attended Mt. Harmony Community Church. Jim retired with over 25 years of service with Dominion Hope Gas Company where he worked in administration and office work. Following retirement, he much enjoyed being the janitor at Mt. Harmony Community Church. He along with his sister, Mary took great pride in decorating the church for weddings, holiday, and all special events. He loved sending cards and collecting vintage jewelry and sharing it as a gift to others. He is survived by his sister Mary Dunaway of Fairmont; one brother Gary Weber and his wife Linda of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews including James Yost of Shinnston, Michael Yost and his wife Carol of Rivesville and Doug Yost and his wife Leela of Fairmont; and several cousins in New Mexico. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Margaret “Beany” Bramer; two brothers Daniel Edward Weber and Raymond Leonard Weber in infancy; and his grandparents Paul and Mary Weber, and Silverio and Louisa Montoya. Jim had a special place in his heart for the homeless and to honor that, Memorial Donations may be made to the Union Mission, 107 Jefferson Street, Fairmont WV 26554. The family would like to thank the staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital for their special care of Jim during a difficult time. In keeping with Jim’s wishes he will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to carry out his cremation wishes. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.carpenterandford.com

