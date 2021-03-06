Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to be dry, just as it has been for the past several days. High pressure up in the northern states and Canada will continue bringing dry, stable air into NCWV. However, because of northerly winds, temperatures will stay in the 20s tonight, which is below-average. A few clouds will stroll into WV, which might keep some heat trapped in, but otherwise, expect a chilly night. Tomorrow afternoon, we’ll see lots more sunshine coming in, with highs in the 40s, so definitely go out and enjoy the sunshine, but you’ll need a coat. As we head into next week, the area of high pressure will move southeast, changing wind direction to a more southwesterly flow. This means temperatures will start climbing, with clouds coming in. By Wednesday, we’ll reach highs in the 60s. Later next week, a series of frontal boundaries will bring rain showers to WV, some of which might be heavy at times and could affect the commute. We might even see a chance for thunderstorms west of West Virginia, so we’ll be watching this system closely. In short, go out and enjoy the next few days.

Tonight: Another cool night, with lows in the 20s. Some clouds will come in, but overall, tonight will be calm. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: We’ll see another sunny day, similar to what this Saturday was, as high pressure continues to dominate. Highs will be below-average, but light winds and sunny skies should help alleviate the low temperatures. High: 44

Monday: Temperatures will start to climb as winds start coming from the southwest. We’ll see a mix of Sun and clouds, but barring that, it’s going to be nice for the day. High: 55.

Tuesday: More warm air flows into WV, giving us highs in the 50s and even the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy, making the day feel a little gray. But at least it will feel mild. High: 62.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.