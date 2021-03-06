Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This weekend will be chilly but awesome. An area of high pressure will continue bringing dry, stable air into NCWV. However, because those winds will generally be coming from the northwest, we’ll see cooler temperatures. As a result, Saturday and Sunday will be nice and sunny, albeit cool. Tomorrow morning, lows are in the 20s. Some clouds will also be around, but barring that, Saturday will see plenty of sunshine, with highs in the low-40s. On Sunday, the nice weather continues, with any morning clouds dissipating by the afternoon, and highs in the low-40s, so go out and enjoy the nice weather! Next week, the high-pressure system moves east, allowing southerly winds to take over and bumping temperatures up to the 50s. Temperatures will continue climbing until we reach the mid-60s on Wednesday. But around Thursday and Friday, a low-pressure system and cold front will bring plenty of rain showers into the area, some of which might be heavy. We might even see a chance for thunderstorms if enough energy is in the system, but it’s still too early to tell, so we’ll be watching this system closely. In short, go out and enjoy the weekend.

Tonight: Another chilly night, with lows in the teens and 20s. We’ll see some more clouds coming in as well. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Barring a mountain flurry or two, we should be nice and dry. Ultimately, the day will be nice, with sunny skies and cool temperatures. High: 40.

Sunday: More clear skies and cool temperatures, thanks to the high-pressure system. The last day of the weekend will be awesome. Go out and enjoy the sunshine. High: 41.

Monday: Clouds make a return, but southerly winds will mean warm temperatures start coming back. High: 52.

