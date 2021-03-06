Advertisement

Manchin, Capito vote differently on coronavirus relief bill

Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) had differing votes on Saturday.

Sen. Capito voted against the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, while Sen. Manchin voted in favor of it. Regardless, the Senate voted in favor of the bill with a 50-49 party-line vote.

The bill provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans, extended emergency unemployment benefits, and vast piles of spending for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, states and cities, schools and ailing industries, along with tax breaks to help lower-earning people, families with children and consumers buying health insurance.

“President Biden and the Democrats had the perfect chance to demonstrate to the country that we can unify behind delivering targeted relief to Americans who need it most. Instead of joining together, Democrats took advantage of a pandemic and chose to poison this relief bill with a trillion dollars of unrelated spending items that have been on their wish lists for years,” Sen. Capito said in response to Saturday’s vote.

Sen. Manchin had a differing response, “The COVID-19 pandemic has tested our entire nation and through it all, West Virginians have banded together to keep our loved ones safe. The end is within reach and this COVID-19 relief package is what West Virginia needs to put this pandemic behind us once and for all. I am proud to vote for this relief package and I look forward to seeing the President sign this bill into law.”

