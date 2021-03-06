Morgantown rolls by Washington in opener, 96-67

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys basketball got their season started with a bang, defeating Washington, 96-67.

Luke Bechtel led the charge with 19 points and Brooks Gage added 18 with four threes. Carson Poffenberger had 14 points, half of them coming in the second quarter.

The Patriots were led by 23 from Terrance Jones.

