Advertisement

Morgantown rolls by Washington in opener, 96-67

Bechtel: 19 points
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown boys basketball got their season started with a bang, defeating Washington, 96-67.

Luke Bechtel led the charge with 19 points and Brooks Gage added 18 with four threes. Carson Poffenberger had 14 points, half of them coming in the second quarter.

The Patriots were led by 23 from Terrance Jones.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County
House of Delegates passes bill continuing flexible ways to buy alcohol
House of Delegates passes bill continuing flexible ways to buy alcohol
Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justices eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses
AP
Person dies in single-vehicle accident in Preston County

Latest News

Trinity
Trinity boys & girls sweep Madonna on the hardwood
Dale Bonner
Fairmont State outlasts WV State, 95-87 to advance
Stratford
Home opener on tap for WVU men’s soccer on Saturday
Bob Huggins Derek Culver
Huggins sits one win shy of 900 ahead of regular season finale vs. OK State