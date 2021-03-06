Advertisement

Short-handed Cowboys stun No. 6 West Virginia, 85-80

OK State was without Cunningham & Likekele
Derek Culver
Derek Culver(Dale Sparks/WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bob Huggins 900th career victory will have to wait.

A shorthanded No. 17 Oklahoma State team upset No. 6 WVU, 85-80 in the Coliseum on Saturday.

The Cowboys were without projected No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Cade Cunningham & junior Isaac Likekele due to injuries.

Guard Avery Anderson poured in 31 points for the Cowboys with 6 rebounds and Matthew Moncrieffe had 18.

Taz Sherman had 20 points for the Mountaineers & Derek Culver had 14 points and 5 rebounds. Culver hit the 1,000 point mark of his career in the second half.

Deuce McBride added 12 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. chipped in 11.

The Mountaineers, who could have clinched the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament with a win, now await their seeding and will not get a first round bye.

