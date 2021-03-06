Stewart J Rhoades Stewart J Rhoades, 69, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 3, 2021. Stewart was born in Weston on April 18, 1951, the only son of Beecher and Betty Rhoades. In addition to his parents, Stewart was preceded in death by one sister, Teresa Messenger. Stewart is survived by his wife, Linda of 29 years. Together they built a wonderful life and she was his guiding light. They were inseparable and she will miss him dearly. Stewart is also survived by four children: Anna Varner and husband, Bill, Chad Rhoades and wife, Mistey, Ryan Rhoades and wife, Franki, and Steve Hawkins and wife, Stacy; four sisters: Jessie Momen and sweetheart, Jim, Donna Fox and husband, Ron, Loretta Rhoades, and Joy Heath and husband, Mark; twelve grandchildren: Cody, Savannah, Trinity, Felicity, Connor, Kadyan, Megan, Andrew, Maddy, Chase, Lennon, and McKenna; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Stewart graduated from Weston High School in 1969. He went on to obtain a Bachelor Degree in Geology from West Virginia University and graduated in 1973. Stewart was employed for nearly 50 years in the oil and gas industry from which he retired in 2018. How do you sum up someone’s life in a few paragraphs? With Stewart, it is nearly impossible. He was so many things to so many people. He was a caring husband, proud father, devoted son, loyal brother, and lifelong friend to all who knew him. Stewart was all these things because he was simply a great man who emulated values taught to him by his father, Beecher. Stewart was devoted to his mother. Along with his sisters, who loved him more than words can ever express, he helped care for his mother until her passing only seven weeks ago. The hole in Stewart’s siblings hearts has not yet begun to heal and has been made even larger by losing their only brother so soon. Stewart had many hobbies. He loved all things outdoors including trout fishing, camping, and growing a garden. He had already made plans to get an early start on his garden, and told Linda he was going to “scratch up some dirt and plant some onions”. Although he deeply enjoyed all these hobbies, hunting was what Stewart was most passionate about. Whether it was elk hunting in Colorado, squirrel hunting with his sons on the cabin hill, or opening day of deer season on Rag Run, being surrounded by family and friends was what he lived for. Many of these memories are shared by his three best friends Jeff, Calvin, and Rick. The word “friends” isn’t nearly strong enough to describe them. Stewart loved them like brothers because that’s exactly what they were to him. So many words can describe Stewart: intelligent, confident, caring, respectful, outgoing, energetic, friendly, and the list goes on. All these qualities surely contributed to his ability to tell stories. They were usually heard on late nights around a campfire or in a hunting cabin. Remember the one about him wrestling a Grizzly Bear? Harvesting a rattlesnake with a pick axe? Seeing a squirrel hang upside down by its tail? What about the time a peacock ruined turkey hunting? People would listen in disbelief. Could it be? Did that really happen? Well, between you and me, the stories Stewart Rhoades told were “mostly” true…maybe a few embellishments added over the years. All these things made Stewart the life of the party. When he was around there was never a dull moment. With Stewart, you knew what you got and who he was. He will forever be missed by all who knew him and he truly was one-of-a-kind. In lieu of flower, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home and sent to PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV, 26378 to aid with final expenses. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required indoors. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 5 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Russell Furr officiating. Following services, Stewart’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Stewart J Rhoades. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

