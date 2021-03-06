Trinity boys & girls sweep Madonna on the hardwood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity boys and girls are both returning from Madonna with Friday night victories.

The boys team downed the Blue Dons, 61-51. Gavin Jackson had a team-high 27 points and junior forward James Bourne had 26.

On the girls side, the Warriors held on for a 52-46 victory. Guard Maggie Mercure poured in 18 points and Olivia Austin added 14.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.