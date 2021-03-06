Advertisement

Trinity boys & girls sweep Madonna on the hardwood

Boys: 61-51 | Girls: 52-46
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity boys and girls are both returning from Madonna with Friday night victories.

The boys team downed the Blue Dons, 61-51. Gavin Jackson had a team-high 27 points and junior forward James Bourne had 26.

On the girls side, the Warriors held on for a 52-46 victory. Guard Maggie Mercure poured in 18 points and Olivia Austin added 14.

