WVU men’s soccer downs NIU, 1-0

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bjarne Thiesen nailed a PK in the 12th minute of the game and that was the different on the score sheet as West Virginia downed Northern Illinois in its home opener, 1-0.

Steven Tekesky worked his second clean sheet of the season with 4 saves in net for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia moves to 2-0 and 1-0 in MAC action and will play Western Michigan next Sunday at 1 p.m. in Kalamazoo.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.