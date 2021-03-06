Advertisement

WVU men’s soccer downs NIU, 1-0

Tekesky: 4 saves
Dan Stratford
Dan Stratford(WVU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bjarne Thiesen nailed a PK in the 12th minute of the game and that was the different on the score sheet as West Virginia downed Northern Illinois in its home opener, 1-0.

Steven Tekesky worked his second clean sheet of the season with 4 saves in net for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia moves to 2-0 and 1-0 in MAC action and will play Western Michigan next Sunday at 1 p.m. in Kalamazoo.

