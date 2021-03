BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon-Upshur held off a fierce second half comeback by the Cougars to down Lincoln on opening night, 55-52.

The Bucs were led by 10 points a piece from Ryan Hurst and Josh Loudin.

Zach Snyder had 18 points for Lincoln and Sammy Bart added 12.

