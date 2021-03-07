Carol Lynn Myers, 76, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at United Hospital Center. She was born on November 23, 1944 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late William Mont Myers and Edith Juanita Weese Myers.She is survived by her sister, Juanita Palmer of Bridgeport and a brother, Kenneth Myers and his wife Barbara of Canvas, WV; eight nieces and nephews, John David Palmer, Jeffrey Lynn Palmer, James Palmer, Juanita Calvert, Jo Ann Adkins, Sherry Davis, Kimberly Myers and Kirk Myers.Carol graduated from Washington Irving High School class of 1964 and also attended West Virginia Business College. She worked at Byer’s Pharmacy and Walmart. She was an excellent seamstress and often made wedding gowns. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comPrivate Celebration of life services will be held for the family at a later date.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.