Advertisement

Carol Lynn Myers

Carol Lynn Myers
Carol Lynn Myers(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carol Lynn Myers, 76, of Bridgeport, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at United Hospital Center.  She was born on November 23, 1944 in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late William Mont Myers and Edith Juanita Weese Myers.She is survived by her sister, Juanita Palmer of Bridgeport and a brother, Kenneth Myers and his wife Barbara of Canvas, WV; eight nieces and nephews, John David Palmer, Jeffrey Lynn Palmer, James Palmer, Juanita Calvert, Jo Ann Adkins, Sherry Davis, Kimberly Myers and Kirk Myers.Carol graduated from Washington Irving High School class of 1964 and also attended West Virginia                 Business College.  She worked at Byer’s Pharmacy and Walmart.  She was an excellent seamstress and often made wedding gowns.  She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family.Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comPrivate Celebration of life services will be held for the family at a later date.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

James “Jim” Weber
James “Jim” Weber
Stewart J Rhoades
Stewart J Rhoades
Linda Frances Baker
Linda Frances Baker
Carol Jo Rager
Carol Jo Rager