Advertisement

Charleston dethrones Glenville State in MEC title game, 87-80

The Pioneers reign of three state conference titles comes to an end
Abby Stoller
Abby Stoller(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State’s run as three-time defending MEC tournament champions is over.

Charleston used a second half surge to dethrone the Pioneers, 87-80.

Junior guard Zakiyah Winfield had 18 points and Re’Shawna Stone added 17. Abby Stoller, Dazha Congleton and Taychaun Hubbard each added 10 for the Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles were led by 39 points and 16 rebounds from Erykah Russell.

The Pioneers await their NCAA tournament fate. The selection show is tonight at 10 p.m. The eastern regional will be hosted by Ohio Dominican.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Stahl
Stahl’s two goal day powers WVU over St. Joe’s in spring opener
BUckhannon Upshur
Buckhannon-Upshur survives Lincoln, 55-52
GSC
West Liberty knocks off Glenville State at the buzzer, 95-92
Isaiah Sanders
Fairmont State advances to MEC title with 84-69 victory over Charleston