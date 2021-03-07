Charleston dethrones Glenville State in MEC title game, 87-80

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State’s run as three-time defending MEC tournament champions is over.

Charleston used a second half surge to dethrone the Pioneers, 87-80.

Junior guard Zakiyah Winfield had 18 points and Re’Shawna Stone added 17. Abby Stoller, Dazha Congleton and Taychaun Hubbard each added 10 for the Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles were led by 39 points and 16 rebounds from Erykah Russell.

The Pioneers await their NCAA tournament fate. The selection show is tonight at 10 p.m. The eastern regional will be hosted by Ohio Dominican.

EAGLES SOAR 🦅

Charleston comes back in the second half to win the MEC Tournament Championship, 87-80. 🏆 Glenville State’s reign as three-time defending tourney champs is over. 🏀 @ucwv_athletics @JimmyTreacy @KeithMorehouse pic.twitter.com/WZkkfob6lt — Darren Zaslau (@Zaslau5News) March 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.