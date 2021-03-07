Advertisement

Fairmont State advances to MEC title with 84-69 victory over Charleston

Sanders: 31 points
Isaiah Sanders
Isaiah Sanders(Mountain East Conference)
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State will play in just its third Mountain East Conference tournament championship game on Sunday.

The Falcons defeated Charleston, 84-69 & snapped the Golden Eagles 14-game winning streak in the process.

Isaiah Sanders led the scoring efforts with 31 points and Dale Bonner added 22. Cole VonHandorf had 15.

Charleston was paced by 18 points from Keith Williams and Seth O’Neal added 17.

Fairmont State will play West Liberty in the title game on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

