First woman state director of 4-H celebrates her 100 birthday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Family and friends gathered in Morgantown to celebrate Mildred Fizer’s 100 birthday.

Community members stood outside Fizer’s window at Hertiage Point to sing “Happy Birthday.”

Fizer was known in the Morgantown community for her time with 4-H and other volunteer work.

Fizer was actually the first woman state 4-H leader in the country. She told me that 4 h was a huge part of her life as it was her career

“The greatest part was working with other people and seeing them accomplish their life goals. It helped me accomplish mine,” she said.

When Fizer retired, she didn’t stop working. She continued to volunteer with 4-H. She also volunteered for other agencies such as Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society.

Mildred also made a lot of friends at her home of almost 22 years, The Village at Heritage Point. She moved there when it opened in 1999.

One of her best friends and sidekick, Betty Maxwell actually met the week they both moved into the village and have been close ever since.

Fizer shared she was grateful to spend her day with family and friends.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.