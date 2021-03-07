Health officials report 155 new cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 155 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Sunday.

It brings the total count to 133,445.

339,346 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 216,937 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 2,325.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 86-year old female from Mason County, and a 68-year old male from Berkeley County.

“COVID-19 continues to be a threat to West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “We must renew our dedication to safety and prevention measures each day and support those grieving losses because of this terrible disease.”

DHHR officials said 5,737 cases are currently active.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,263), Berkeley (9,820), Boone (1,614), Braxton (784), Brooke (2,033), Cabell (7,905), Calhoun (231), Clay (381), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,719), Gilmer (719), Grant (1,093), Greenbrier (2,431), Hampshire (1,548), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,287), Harrison (4,901), Jackson (1,678), Jefferson (3,668), Kanawha (12,226), Lewis (1,055), Lincoln (1,238), Logan (2,731), Marion (3,715), Marshall (3,059), Mason (1,792), McDowell (1,379), Mercer (4,253), Mineral (2,590), Mingo (2,147), Monongalia (8,175), Monroe (967), Morgan (938), Nicholas (1,200), Ohio (3,665), Pendleton (620), Pleasants (806), Pocahontas (597), Preston (2,572), Putnam (4,290), Raleigh (4,821), Randolph (2,412), Ritchie (626), Roane (505), Summers (703), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (508), Tyler (630), Upshur (1,713), Wayne (2,603), Webster (330), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (359), Wood (7,154), Wyoming (1,754).

