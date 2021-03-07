Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another sunny, cool day, with highs in the low-40s. Tonight, high pressure will continue bringing dry air into our region, but because of northwesterly winds, temperatures will still be on the colder side. Lows will be in the 20s, so definitely grab a coat if you’re going out. Some clouds will come in tonight, as a weak front comes in, but barring that, we’ll still be dry. Tomorrow afternoon, we warm up to the 50s, as the high-pressure system moves southeast and warmer air starts flowing from the south and southwest. Some clouds will come in, but ultimately, tomorrow will feel a little warmer. We then warm up to the upper-50s and low-60s on Tuesday, and even reach the mid-60s on Wednesday, although both days will be cloudy too. After Thursday, a cold front will bring scattered rain showers into NCWV for Friday and Saturday, some of which could be heavy at times and lead to wet roads. Some more scattered showers are possible next Sunday, although there are some uncertainties as to this system, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. In short, go outside if you have the time tomorrow and Tuesday, because later this week, you’ll need an umbrella.

Tonight: Another cold but dry night is expected tonight, with lows in the 20s. Some clouds will come in tonight, but ultimately, it won’t be too bad. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: We’ll finally break the cycle of highs in the 40s, as we reach highs in the 50s due to southwesterly winds. A few clouds will come in, but ultimately, we’ll see a lot of sunshine coming in. High: 55.

Tuesday: Less sunshine, as more clouds come from out west, but temperatures will feel warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected. Definitely take the time to head out if you can. High: 62.

Wednesday: More clouds will come from west as a front approaches, leading to more clouds than Sun. On the bright side, we reach the upper-60s. High: 67.

