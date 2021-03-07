Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 7, 2021

We Saw Some More Sunshine Today, But After Tonight’s Colder Temperatures, We’re Warming Up This Week!
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, March 8, 2021.
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, March 8, 2021.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was another sunny, cool day, with highs in the low-40s. Tonight, high pressure will continue bringing dry air into our region, but because of northwesterly winds, temperatures will still be on the colder side. Lows will be in the 20s, so definitely grab a coat if you’re going out. Some clouds will come in tonight, as a weak front comes in, but barring that, we’ll still be dry. Tomorrow afternoon, we warm up to the 50s, as the high-pressure system moves southeast and warmer air starts flowing from the south and southwest. Some clouds will come in, but ultimately, tomorrow will feel a little warmer. We then warm up to the upper-50s and low-60s on Tuesday, and even reach the mid-60s on Wednesday, although both days will be cloudy too. After Thursday, a cold front will bring scattered rain showers into NCWV for Friday and Saturday, some of which could be heavy at times and lead to wet roads. Some more scattered showers are possible next Sunday, although there are some uncertainties as to this system, so we’ll be watching this system carefully. In short, go outside if you have the time tomorrow and Tuesday, because later this week, you’ll need an umbrella.

Tonight: Another cold but dry night is expected tonight, with lows in the 20s. Some clouds will come in tonight, but ultimately, it won’t be too bad. Low: 23.

Tomorrow: We’ll finally break the cycle of highs in the 40s, as we reach highs in the 50s due to southwesterly winds. A few clouds will come in, but ultimately, we’ll see a lot of sunshine coming in. High: 55.

Tuesday: Less sunshine, as more clouds come from out west, but temperatures will feel warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s expected. Definitely take the time to head out if you can. High: 62.

Wednesday: More clouds will come from west as a front approaches, leading to more clouds than Sun. On the bright side, we reach the upper-60s. High: 67.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
At least one person rescued at Morgantown Sheetz
The Bridge is expected to open in May 2021.
5 News gives an inside look at Bridgeport’s multi-million dollar sports complex, The Bridge
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill that includes stimulus checks
Caution tape image.
Man dead after accident in Preston County
The WV DHHR is reporting 5 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 326 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Conditions at 3 PM, March 7, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 6, 2021
Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | March 5, 2021
National Futurecast showing conditions at 2 PM, March 6, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | March 5, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for March 5, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for March 5, 2021