Stahl’s two goal day powers WVU over St. Joe’s in spring opener

Mountaineers down St. Joe’s , 3-1 in return
Stahl
Stahl(wdtv)
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 West Virginia returned to the pitch in style as the Mountaineers defeated Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, 3-1.

Junior forward Alina Stahl scored 2 goals for the Mountaineers and sophomore forward Julianne Vallerand added the other.

Kayza Massey had 1 save and allowed 1 goal for WVU.

West Virginia returns to the pitch next Saturday for an exhibition match against Racing Louisville FC out of the NWSL.

