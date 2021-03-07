Advertisement

West Liberty knocks off Glenville State at the buzzer, 95-92

McKinny hit the game winner for the Hilltoppers at the buzzer
Published: Mar. 6, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State tied the game with 7 seconds to play but the Hilltoppers Malik McKinny hit a three at the buzzer to hand the Pioneers a heartbreaking defeat, 95-92.

John Williams made it a 1 point game with 30 seconds to go and Zane Desouza tied it with another triple at the 7 second mark.

Williams and Hegel Augustin both tallied 32 points and Nick Edwards and Desouza each had 12.

Dalton Bolon had 32 points for the Hilltoppers and McKinny tallied 15.

The Pioneers will have to sweat it out until Sunday night’s NCAA DII selection show to see if they will make the 48-team tournament.

